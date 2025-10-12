Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

