PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

