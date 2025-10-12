Clarendon Private LLC Has $592,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clarendon Private LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

