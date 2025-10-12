Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

