Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 46,821 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

