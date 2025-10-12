Advocate Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,701 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4%

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

