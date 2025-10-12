Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Position Trimmed by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

