Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

