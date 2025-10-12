Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
