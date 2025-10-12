Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.