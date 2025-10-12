1,455 Shares in Aflac Incorporated $AFL Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.4%

Aflac stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.