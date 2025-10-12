Acorn Creek Capital LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.3% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $202.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average is $197.16. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

