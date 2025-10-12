Natural Investments LLC Buys 203 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

