Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

