Markel Group Inc. $MKL Holdings Lessened by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 5.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $155,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,920.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,938.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.42. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,521.25 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

