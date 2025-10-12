Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $263,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $417.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $443.97.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.45.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

