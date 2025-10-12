Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 391 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7%

SBUX stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

