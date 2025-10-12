Prostatis Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $765.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $760.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $727.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

