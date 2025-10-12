Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

