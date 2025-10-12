Eastern Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $493.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.04 and a 200-day moving average of $444.40. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,816 shares of company stock worth $75,331,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

