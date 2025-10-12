Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 370 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

