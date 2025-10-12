Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys 83 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

