Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $294.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

