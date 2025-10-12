Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 933,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 291,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

