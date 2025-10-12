Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

