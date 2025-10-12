Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.29.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $364.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

