Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $175.50 Average PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.2143.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,909,000 after buying an additional 205,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,157,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

