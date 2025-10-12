iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $477,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $358.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $369.87. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

