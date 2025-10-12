Genuine Parts Company $GPC Position Increased by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.