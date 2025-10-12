Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

