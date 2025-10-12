Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 345.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $117.18 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

