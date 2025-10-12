Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.