McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.18.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.