Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

