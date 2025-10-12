Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $212.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

