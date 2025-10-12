Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,492.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,321.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

