Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

