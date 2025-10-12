Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after purchasing an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

