Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. Diageo plc has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

