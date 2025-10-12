Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,145 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $241.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average of $281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

