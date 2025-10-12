Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 628,039,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,043,750,483.67. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock valued at $602,845,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

