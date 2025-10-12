Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0%

VYM stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

