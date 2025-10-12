Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

