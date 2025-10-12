Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.