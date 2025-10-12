Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

