Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE:EPD opened at $30.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
Insider Activity
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
