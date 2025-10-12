Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 204,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

