Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $260.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.11.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

