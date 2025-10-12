Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $510.24. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $373.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

