Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,675,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,465,000 after buying an additional 769,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

