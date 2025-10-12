Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

